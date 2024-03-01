Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $28.63 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.34 and its 200 day moving average is $358.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

