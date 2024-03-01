Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,834 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Nutanix worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $63.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

