Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.64% of PNM Resources worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

