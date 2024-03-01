Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,053 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $31,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $149.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

