Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $36.26 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,155,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $29.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

