Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.