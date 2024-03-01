Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Ravencoin has a market cap of $356.91 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,574,283,612 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

