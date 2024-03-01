Raymond James Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Market Perform

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 29.53 and a quick ratio of 29.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

