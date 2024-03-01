Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 180.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $121.43.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

