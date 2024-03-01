Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.40

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 84763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

