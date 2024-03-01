RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,944 shares of company stock valued at $400,043 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 72,604 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.