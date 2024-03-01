Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 25504156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.