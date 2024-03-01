Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Redfin has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

