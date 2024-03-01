Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

