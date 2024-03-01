Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $241.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

