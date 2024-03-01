Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.90.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.