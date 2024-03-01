Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $999,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.