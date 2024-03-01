Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 398 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 41,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,250. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

