Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $53.50 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

