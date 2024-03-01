Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $374.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $380.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.67 and its 200-day moving average is $333.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

