Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 145 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 263.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 64,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,059 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $6,814,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $2,076,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 329.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 29.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,069.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,300.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,002.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $602.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.13 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

