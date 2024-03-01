Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

