Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,996 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

