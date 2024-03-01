Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Relx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Relx

Shares of RELX stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.