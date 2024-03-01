RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $240.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.90.

Several analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $224.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $235.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

