Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE:RSG opened at $183.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

