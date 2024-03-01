Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lemonade, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

