Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.
Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
