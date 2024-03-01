Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

