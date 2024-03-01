Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Resimac Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,486.15, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Resimac Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resimac Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.