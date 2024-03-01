Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 180.11% from the stock’s current price.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

