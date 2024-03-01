Reviewing BP (NYSE:BP) & Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) and Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BP and Husky Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 2 2 4 0 2.25 Husky Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

BP currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.78%. Given BP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BP is more favorable than Husky Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP 7.15% 16.00% 4.96% Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BP and Husky Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BP and Husky Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $213.03 billion 0.47 $15.24 billion $5.09 6.87 Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BP has higher revenue and earnings than Husky Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BP beats Husky Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. Further, it engages in power and storage, digital transformation, carbon management, and bio and low carbon related products, as well as energy and environmental commodities and mobility businesses. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. It is also involved in upgrading heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil and diesel; refining crude oil; marketing refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt, lubricants, and ancillary products; and producing ethanol, as well as refining crude oil to produce and market diesel fuels, gasoline, jet fuel, and asphalt. Husky Energy Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

