Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

RVMD opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

