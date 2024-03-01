RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($48.20) target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita Trading Up 1.0 %

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,730 ($47.31) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,818 ($48.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,497.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,421.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,034.61.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is 5,702.81%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

