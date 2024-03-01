Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,016,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

