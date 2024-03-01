Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 82,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 85.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $38.43.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

