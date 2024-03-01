Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $94.18 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

