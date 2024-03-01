Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $132.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

