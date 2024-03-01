Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 221,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after acquiring an additional 344,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

