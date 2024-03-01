Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $747.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASIX

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.