Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 16.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

