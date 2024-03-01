Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

