Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 140,339 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $24.82 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.