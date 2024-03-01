Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 56,729 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $428,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,573 shares in the company, valued at $450,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $428,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

