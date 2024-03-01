Richard H. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,658 shares in the company, valued at $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

