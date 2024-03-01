Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 86.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 28.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 435,262 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

