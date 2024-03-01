Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 219,414 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,729 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,903,372 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 968,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

