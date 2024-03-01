Rochelle L. Maney Sells 2,315 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,925.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artivion Price Performance

Artivion stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Artivion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Artivion by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.