Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stake Increased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.44 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

