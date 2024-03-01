Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Traci Hornfeck Sells 2,677 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

ROL stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

