Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $468.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Root by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Root by 37.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $226,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

